All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:31 AM

3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE

3916 Penderview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3916 Penderview Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Amazing opportunity to live in a great community with so many amenities! Welcome to your new apartment in Penderview Square, right off of Route 66, Route 50 and all that Fairfax has to offer! Ground level, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo unit with many recent updates! As soon as you open the door you will feel at home. Main living area boasts wood floors, built-ins, and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen is clean and updated, with plenty of counter space to prep delicious meals. The good-sized pantry adds additional storage! A raised bar area would be the perfect place to add some stools and invite friends to hang out and watch you cook. Right off the living area is a patio with room to add a small table and chairs. A great storage closet is accessible from the patio for even more space. The bedroom features built-ins that can be used as a work space or to slide a bed into. A nice walk-in closet and spacious bathroom with a tub/shower combo round out the space.But wait! In house laundry is also included! (Washer/dryer and water heater were both upgraded within the last year.) An added bonus is the view out the windows - lots of grass and trees for privacy. One assigned parking spot and plenty of guest parking. The amenities at Penderbrook are endless - swimming pool (seasonal), exercise room, trails, tennis courts, basketball courts, and access to a golf course. Don't wait, this one will be gone before you know it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia