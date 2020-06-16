3916 PENDERVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool guest parking tennis court

Amazing opportunity to live in a great community with so many amenities! Welcome to your new apartment in Penderview Square, right off of Route 66, Route 50 and all that Fairfax has to offer! Ground level, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo unit with many recent updates! As soon as you open the door you will feel at home. Main living area boasts wood floors, built-ins, and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen is clean and updated, with plenty of counter space to prep delicious meals. The good-sized pantry adds additional storage! A raised bar area would be the perfect place to add some stools and invite friends to hang out and watch you cook. Right off the living area is a patio with room to add a small table and chairs. A great storage closet is accessible from the patio for even more space. The bedroom features built-ins that can be used as a work space or to slide a bed into. A nice walk-in closet and spacious bathroom with a tub/shower combo round out the space.But wait! In house laundry is also included! (Washer/dryer and water heater were both upgraded within the last year.) An added bonus is the view out the windows - lots of grass and trees for privacy. One assigned parking spot and plenty of guest parking. The amenities at Penderbrook are endless - swimming pool (seasonal), exercise room, trails, tennis courts, basketball courts, and access to a golf course. Don't wait, this one will be gone before you know it!