Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

FULLY (TOP TO BOTTOM) RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE, POPULAR COMMUNITY IN A PREMIUM LOCATION, SUNNY, AND BRIGHT, WALKOUT BASEMENT, DECK OFF THE MAIN LEVEL BACKING THE TREES, HARDWOODS ON MAIN, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH, MASTER BEDROOM HAVE A BONUS BRIGHT AND SUNNY LOFT AREA. GOLF, TENNIS, POOL IN THE COMMUNITY! 1 CAR GARAGE. MUST SEE.HEART OF FAIRFAX OFF RT 50 AND ACROSS FROM FAIR OAKS MALL.