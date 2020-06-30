All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

3801 Ridge Knoll Ct, Unit 211A

3801 Ridge Knoll Court · No Longer Available
Location

3801 Ridge Knoll Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Extraordinary 2 Master Bd Suites in Penderbrook! - Renters Warehouse is pleased to present this extraordinary condo. Spacious 2 master BR suites, 2.5 BA condo in sought after Penderbrook golf course community. Light and airy condo with high vaulted ceilings going to a large loft. Fireplace in living room with lots of natural light and storage. All bathrooms and kitchen newly renovated in 2018.Amenities include access to pool, gym, tennis and basketball courts. Plenty of parking. Great location close to Fair Lakes, Fair Oaks Mall, FFX County Pkwy, Rt 50 and 66. Sorry no pets. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Filters, $99 move-in charge. Call today for a tour at 571.239.0553!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5184755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Ridge Knoll Ct, Unit 211A have any available units?
3801 Ridge Knoll Ct, Unit 211A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 3801 Ridge Knoll Ct, Unit 211A have?
Some of 3801 Ridge Knoll Ct, Unit 211A's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 Ridge Knoll Ct, Unit 211A currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Ridge Knoll Ct, Unit 211A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Ridge Knoll Ct, Unit 211A pet-friendly?
No, 3801 Ridge Knoll Ct, Unit 211A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 3801 Ridge Knoll Ct, Unit 211A offer parking?
Yes, 3801 Ridge Knoll Ct, Unit 211A offers parking.
Does 3801 Ridge Knoll Ct, Unit 211A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 Ridge Knoll Ct, Unit 211A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Ridge Knoll Ct, Unit 211A have a pool?
Yes, 3801 Ridge Knoll Ct, Unit 211A has a pool.
Does 3801 Ridge Knoll Ct, Unit 211A have accessible units?
No, 3801 Ridge Knoll Ct, Unit 211A does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Ridge Knoll Ct, Unit 211A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 Ridge Knoll Ct, Unit 211A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3801 Ridge Knoll Ct, Unit 211A have units with air conditioning?
No, 3801 Ridge Knoll Ct, Unit 211A does not have units with air conditioning.

