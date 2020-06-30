3801 Ridge Knoll Ct, Unit 211A

Amenities

Extraordinary 2 Master Bd Suites in Penderbrook! - Renters Warehouse is pleased to present this extraordinary condo. Spacious 2 master BR suites, 2.5 BA condo in sought after Penderbrook golf course community. Light and airy condo with high vaulted ceilings going to a large loft. Fireplace in living room with lots of natural light and storage. All bathrooms and kitchen newly renovated in 2018.Amenities include access to pool, gym, tennis and basketball courts. Plenty of parking. Great location close to Fair Lakes, Fair Oaks Mall, FFX County Pkwy, Rt 50 and 66. Sorry no pets. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Filters, $99 move-in charge. Call today for a tour at 571.239.0553!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5184755)