3738 CENTER WAY

patio / balcony parking recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

This handsome Colonial with beautiful porch and backyard is turn-key ready for you! This rental home is in excellent condition and the tax records show the total finished square footage at 4196 . 5-BR 3.5-bath home in excellent condition back to golf course on 3 finished levels. Totally remodeled. Newly replaced energy-saving windows. Pristine condition throughout - floors, updated kitchen, luxury MBR bath, all baths updated. Enjoy eat-in kitchen or use as Rec rm. Sunroom & deck enjoy view of golf course with wooded coverage. Fully finished basement w/ 5th BR, full-BA, 2nd den, gas FP rec room. French doors to LL patio. Absolutely gorgeous. HOA golf, tennis, pool, full gym, more. The house is near hospital, restaurant and shopping center. Oakton High School District. The good location of the house make it convenient for you to go anywhere. Available to move-in March 15, 2019.