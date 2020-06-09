All apartments in Fair Oaks
3738 CENTER WAY

3738 Center Way · No Longer Available
Location

3738 Center Way, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
This handsome Colonial with beautiful porch and backyard is turn-key ready for you! This rental home is in excellent condition and the tax records show the total finished square footage at 4196 . 5-BR 3.5-bath home in excellent condition back to golf course on 3 finished levels. Totally remodeled. Newly replaced energy-saving windows. Pristine condition throughout - floors, updated kitchen, luxury MBR bath, all baths updated. Enjoy eat-in kitchen or use as Rec rm. Sunroom & deck enjoy view of golf course with wooded coverage. Fully finished basement w/ 5th BR, full-BA, 2nd den, gas FP rec room. French doors to LL patio. Absolutely gorgeous. HOA golf, tennis, pool, full gym, more. The house is near hospital, restaurant and shopping center. Oakton High School District. The good location of the house make it convenient for you to go anywhere. Available to move-in March 15, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3738 CENTER WAY have any available units?
3738 CENTER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 3738 CENTER WAY have?
Some of 3738 CENTER WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3738 CENTER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3738 CENTER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3738 CENTER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3738 CENTER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 3738 CENTER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3738 CENTER WAY offers parking.
Does 3738 CENTER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3738 CENTER WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3738 CENTER WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3738 CENTER WAY has a pool.
Does 3738 CENTER WAY have accessible units?
No, 3738 CENTER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3738 CENTER WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3738 CENTER WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3738 CENTER WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3738 CENTER WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
