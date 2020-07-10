All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

12481 Hayes Ct, 203

12481 Hayes Court · No Longer Available
Location

12481 Hayes Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Unit 203 Available 07/01/20 Finally a condo you want to live in! - Property Id: 288843

Well maintained condo, spacious 1,133 sq. ft., modern bright 2nd floor unit with balcony, view of water and fountain, 2 bedroom and 2 bath; with plush carpet and hallway hardwood flooring, modern well lighted condo with new stainless steel/energy efficient appliances and internet/cable ready, digital heating and air conditioning thermostat control.
New full-size washer and dryer in unit, newly painted walls, crown and chair molding, walk in closet in master bedroom, window treatments some utilities included, custom kitchen cabinets. Convenient to all (Fair Oakes mall, groceries/retail stores, close to all major roads, restaurants entertainment, schools, medical facilities, gov't center.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288843
Property Id 288843

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12481 Hayes Ct, 203 have any available units?
12481 Hayes Ct, 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12481 Hayes Ct, 203 have?
Some of 12481 Hayes Ct, 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12481 Hayes Ct, 203 currently offering any rent specials?
12481 Hayes Ct, 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12481 Hayes Ct, 203 pet-friendly?
No, 12481 Hayes Ct, 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12481 Hayes Ct, 203 offer parking?
No, 12481 Hayes Ct, 203 does not offer parking.
Does 12481 Hayes Ct, 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12481 Hayes Ct, 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12481 Hayes Ct, 203 have a pool?
No, 12481 Hayes Ct, 203 does not have a pool.
Does 12481 Hayes Ct, 203 have accessible units?
No, 12481 Hayes Ct, 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 12481 Hayes Ct, 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12481 Hayes Ct, 203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12481 Hayes Ct, 203 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12481 Hayes Ct, 203 has units with air conditioning.

