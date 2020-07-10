12481 Hayes Ct, 203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Unit 203 Available 07/01/20 Finally a condo you want to live in! - Property Id: 288843



Well maintained condo, spacious 1,133 sq. ft., modern bright 2nd floor unit with balcony, view of water and fountain, 2 bedroom and 2 bath; with plush carpet and hallway hardwood flooring, modern well lighted condo with new stainless steel/energy efficient appliances and internet/cable ready, digital heating and air conditioning thermostat control.

New full-size washer and dryer in unit, newly painted walls, crown and chair molding, walk in closet in master bedroom, window treatments some utilities included, custom kitchen cabinets. Convenient to all (Fair Oakes mall, groceries/retail stores, close to all major roads, restaurants entertainment, schools, medical facilities, gov't center.

No Pets Allowed



