Fair Oaks, VA
12413 DORFORTH DRIVE
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM

12413 DORFORTH DRIVE

12413 Dorforth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12413 Dorforth Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This large (former model) 4 Level Townhome is centrally located and convenient to I-66, Rt 50, Fairfax County Pkwy, minutes to Fair Oaks Mall and 24-Hour Harris Teeter and other restaurants located within 1500 feet! Features include over 2600 SQ FT of living area, open living and dining with hardwood floors, large kitchen with island, breakfast nook, cooktop, double oven and stainless-steel appliances. Luxury main suite features trey ceilings, spacious walk-in closet and main bath complete with Jacuzzi soaking tub and separate shower. Fourth floor converted to second luxury suite with full bath and large closet space. Lower level rec room with fireplace and walkout to stone patio and fenced yard. Spacious two-car garage features storage area and is equipped with Tesla Charge and Nema 14/50 outlet ready to charge any other electric vehicle. Other features include new Samsung full size washer/dryer and Ecobee thermostats in both zones for efficient air conditioning and heating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12413 DORFORTH DRIVE have any available units?
12413 DORFORTH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12413 DORFORTH DRIVE have?
Some of 12413 DORFORTH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12413 DORFORTH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12413 DORFORTH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12413 DORFORTH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12413 DORFORTH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12413 DORFORTH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12413 DORFORTH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12413 DORFORTH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12413 DORFORTH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12413 DORFORTH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12413 DORFORTH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12413 DORFORTH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12413 DORFORTH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12413 DORFORTH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12413 DORFORTH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12413 DORFORTH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12413 DORFORTH DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
