12413 DORFORTH DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This large (former model) 4 Level Townhome is centrally located and convenient to I-66, Rt 50, Fairfax County Pkwy, minutes to Fair Oaks Mall and 24-Hour Harris Teeter and other restaurants located within 1500 feet! Features include over 2600 SQ FT of living area, open living and dining with hardwood floors, large kitchen with island, breakfast nook, cooktop, double oven and stainless-steel appliances. Luxury main suite features trey ceilings, spacious walk-in closet and main bath complete with Jacuzzi soaking tub and separate shower. Fourth floor converted to second luxury suite with full bath and large closet space. Lower level rec room with fireplace and walkout to stone patio and fenced yard. Spacious two-car garage features storage area and is equipped with Tesla Charge and Nema 14/50 outlet ready to charge any other electric vehicle. Other features include new Samsung full size washer/dryer and Ecobee thermostats in both zones for efficient air conditioning and heating.