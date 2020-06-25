All apartments in Fair Oaks
Fair Oaks, VA
12316 FOX LAKE COURT
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:52 AM

12316 FOX LAKE COURT

12316 Fox Lake Court · No Longer Available
Location

12316 Fox Lake Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4BR TH in Fairfax Fair Ridge community! - Spacious home in highly sought after Fair Ridge Community*RENOVATED Kitchen*maple cabinets, granite ctrs, ceramic tile flrs & brand-name, energy efficient appli*Refinished hdwd flr main lvl & steps*UPGRADED energy efficient windows & French doors*Spacious deck backs to acres of common land*Excellent School District*

AVAILABLE 7.3.19

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Jen Ferris for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*Jen.Ferris@chamberstheory.com or call 202.817.9695

(RLNE4860995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12316 FOX LAKE COURT have any available units?
12316 FOX LAKE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12316 FOX LAKE COURT have?
Some of 12316 FOX LAKE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12316 FOX LAKE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12316 FOX LAKE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12316 FOX LAKE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 12316 FOX LAKE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 12316 FOX LAKE COURT offer parking?
No, 12316 FOX LAKE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12316 FOX LAKE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12316 FOX LAKE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12316 FOX LAKE COURT have a pool?
No, 12316 FOX LAKE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12316 FOX LAKE COURT have accessible units?
No, 12316 FOX LAKE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12316 FOX LAKE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12316 FOX LAKE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12316 FOX LAKE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12316 FOX LAKE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
