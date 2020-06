Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Largest 1 Car Garage Model in Fair Ridge! 23 Feet Wide Brick Front! Brand New High End Kitchen SS, Granite, Amazing! Den Walks Out to A Deck. All New Windows & SGD. Huge Master Suite with Sitting Room, Double Vanity, Soaking Tub/Sep Shower. Rec Room with FP, Den & Bath. Walk Out to Paver Patio and Fenced in Yard. Great Community Close to Everything. Pool/Tennis Minutes to 66. Sorry, No Pets! *Can be a long term lease, Owner is local and an awesome landlord.