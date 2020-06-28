All apartments in Fair Oaks
12232 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE

12232 Fort Buffalo Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12232 Fort Buffalo Circle, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Attractive, FULLY FURNISHED Garden Style Condo! Includes Den/Office Space or Sun Room includes 60" HD TV. Comfortable and tastefully decorated with nice leather furniture, bright Kitchen that Includes Granite Counter Tops, Bedroom with Ceiling Fan, and Pergo Floors throughout, nice bathroom with comfortable Deep Bathtub/Shower. Parking is assigned and has plenty of space for other parking. This Condo is all about LOCATION! It is close to Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Town Center and Route 50, Route 66 and Fairfax County Parkway. Wonderful Dining, Shopping and Entertainment Options. Above all Linden at Fair Ridge is a surprisingly quiet community. Come and take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12232 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE have any available units?
12232 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12232 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE have?
Some of 12232 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12232 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12232 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12232 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12232 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12232 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12232 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 12232 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12232 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12232 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 12232 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 12232 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12232 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12232 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12232 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12232 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12232 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
