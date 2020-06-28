12232 FORT BUFFALO CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Attractive, FULLY FURNISHED Garden Style Condo! Includes Den/Office Space or Sun Room includes 60" HD TV. Comfortable and tastefully decorated with nice leather furniture, bright Kitchen that Includes Granite Counter Tops, Bedroom with Ceiling Fan, and Pergo Floors throughout, nice bathroom with comfortable Deep Bathtub/Shower. Parking is assigned and has plenty of space for other parking. This Condo is all about LOCATION! It is close to Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Town Center and Route 50, Route 66 and Fairfax County Parkway. Wonderful Dining, Shopping and Entertainment Options. Above all Linden at Fair Ridge is a surprisingly quiet community. Come and take a look!