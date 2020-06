Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ice maker oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

TAKE A SECOND LOOK AFTER TOMORROW> Fresh paint going on all 3 levels, new floor in kitchen and baths. 2 large Master suites upstairs and one bedroom with full bath in basement. New tile floor in kitchen. Walk out basement with plenty of natural light and storage. Very convenient location, close to shopping and public transportation in the corner. Great location 1 light past Fair Oaks Mall off of Rt 50