Amenities

granite counters pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities pool

Well maintained 3 level brick front townhouse in Fair Ridge Community. Walk through into the bright open floor plan, kitchen with granite counter tops, hardwood throughout main level. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths -3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths and a 4th bedroom and full bath in the basement plus a wood burning fireplace. Very close to 66 and 50, few minutes walk to Fair Oaks Mall and the community pool is a stone throw away. Each applicant fee is $50