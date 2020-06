Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool tennis court

Spacious top floor/Penthouse 1-BR & 1-BA in great Location! Kitchen w/ built-in microwave and Upgraded counter tops. Nice Living Room w/fireplace, Built-in bookshelf. Walk-in closet. Stacked Washer/Dryer in the unit. Large balcony. Community Amenities: 2 pools, tennis, fitness center and much more. 1 Assigned parking space. Pets Welcome on case by case basis! ** New Carpets will be installed and the paint will be touched up.