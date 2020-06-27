12160 PENDERVIEW LANE

Amenities

**APPLICATION PROCESS- Please schedule showings through our showing time service, online or call. Please apply online at www.samsonpropertymanagement.net. $50 application fee, per adult, will be collected when applicant is applying online. 1st months rent will be collected after execution of lease. Security deposit will be collected before move in. ****MUST SEE! Spacious 2BD 1BA condo in the Penderbrook Square Community. Home boasts large Kitchen w/ ample counter top & cabinet space. Living Rm has fireplace & built-in shelving. Large Master Bedroom with tray ceilings & HUGE walk-in closet. Large Bathroom has over sized vanity, shower/tub combo & access to the washer/dryer. Private balcony. Community offers pools, tennis courts, etc. Close to major roads & metro. Property is tenant occupied, Please have use the shoe botties upon entering property. There is a sign also as your walk into the property.