All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 12160 PENDERVIEW LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
12160 PENDERVIEW LANE
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:16 AM

12160 PENDERVIEW LANE

12160 Penderview Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12160 Penderview Lane, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
**APPLICATION PROCESS- Please schedule showings through our showing time service, online or call. Please apply online at www.samsonpropertymanagement.net. $50 application fee, per adult, will be collected when applicant is applying online. 1st months rent will be collected after execution of lease. Security deposit will be collected before move in. ****MUST SEE! Spacious 2BD 1BA condo in the Penderbrook Square Community. Home boasts large Kitchen w/ ample counter top & cabinet space. Living Rm has fireplace & built-in shelving. Large Master Bedroom with tray ceilings & HUGE walk-in closet. Large Bathroom has over sized vanity, shower/tub combo & access to the washer/dryer. Private balcony. Community offers pools, tennis courts, etc. Close to major roads & metro. Property is tenant occupied, Please have use the shoe botties upon entering property. There is a sign also as your walk into the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12160 PENDERVIEW LANE have any available units?
12160 PENDERVIEW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12160 PENDERVIEW LANE have?
Some of 12160 PENDERVIEW LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12160 PENDERVIEW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12160 PENDERVIEW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12160 PENDERVIEW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12160 PENDERVIEW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12160 PENDERVIEW LANE offer parking?
No, 12160 PENDERVIEW LANE does not offer parking.
Does 12160 PENDERVIEW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12160 PENDERVIEW LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12160 PENDERVIEW LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12160 PENDERVIEW LANE has a pool.
Does 12160 PENDERVIEW LANE have accessible units?
No, 12160 PENDERVIEW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12160 PENDERVIEW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12160 PENDERVIEW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12160 PENDERVIEW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12160 PENDERVIEW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia