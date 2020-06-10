Amenities

Great Location! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, big bay windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood living room and dining room. Washer and dryer in unit. Community has great trails, a beautiful golf course, basketball and tennis courts, swimming pool, and big party room for work and play. Close to Fair Oaks Mall, other shopping plazas and restaurants.***Correct Address is: 12114 Green Leaf Court #201, Fairfax, VA 22033. Tax Records has unit number #122 instead of #201.***Tenant Occupied. Available July 1, 2020** Video Link:https://youtu.be/ropH2Gjx9bI