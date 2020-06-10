All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:35 PM

12114 GREEN LEAF COURT

12114 Green Leaf Court · (703) 533-1500
Location

12114 Green Leaf Court, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 122 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
Great Location! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, big bay windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood living room and dining room. Washer and dryer in unit. Community has great trails, a beautiful golf course, basketball and tennis courts, swimming pool, and big party room for work and play. Close to Fair Oaks Mall, other shopping plazas and restaurants.***Correct Address is: 12114 Green Leaf Court #201, Fairfax, VA 22033. Tax Records has unit number #122 instead of #201.***Tenant Occupied. Available July 1, 2020** Video Link:https://youtu.be/ropH2Gjx9bI

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12114 GREEN LEAF COURT have any available units?
12114 GREEN LEAF COURT has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12114 GREEN LEAF COURT have?
Some of 12114 GREEN LEAF COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12114 GREEN LEAF COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12114 GREEN LEAF COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12114 GREEN LEAF COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12114 GREEN LEAF COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12114 GREEN LEAF COURT offer parking?
No, 12114 GREEN LEAF COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12114 GREEN LEAF COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12114 GREEN LEAF COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12114 GREEN LEAF COURT have a pool?
Yes, 12114 GREEN LEAF COURT has a pool.
Does 12114 GREEN LEAF COURT have accessible units?
No, 12114 GREEN LEAF COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12114 GREEN LEAF COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12114 GREEN LEAF COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12114 GREEN LEAF COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12114 GREEN LEAF COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
