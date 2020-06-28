12112 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in one of Fairfax county's highly sought after gated communities. Enjoy the rest of summer by the pool. Don't worry about parking with a spacious detached garage. In the heart of Fairfax Corner with dining, shopping, entertainment and commuter bus stop within walking distance. First time listed for rent by the homeowner. Kitchen adorns granite countertops and SS appliances, tile and laminate wood floors throughout. Practically new full size washer and dryer. *INCLUDED* Verizon high-speed internet and PREMIUM cable TV with SPORTS PACKAGE! Pets allowed on a case by case basis.