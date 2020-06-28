All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:50 AM

12112 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE

12112 Garden Grove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12112 Garden Grove Circle, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in one of Fairfax county's highly sought after gated communities. Enjoy the rest of summer by the pool. Don't worry about parking with a spacious detached garage. In the heart of Fairfax Corner with dining, shopping, entertainment and commuter bus stop within walking distance. First time listed for rent by the homeowner. Kitchen adorns granite countertops and SS appliances, tile and laminate wood floors throughout. Practically new full size washer and dryer. *INCLUDED* Verizon high-speed internet and PREMIUM cable TV with SPORTS PACKAGE! Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12112 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE have any available units?
12112 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12112 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE have?
Some of 12112 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12112 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12112 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12112 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12112 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 12112 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12112 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 12112 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12112 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12112 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 12112 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 12112 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12112 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12112 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12112 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12112 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12112 GARDEN GROVE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
