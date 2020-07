12105 GREEN LEAF COURT

Amenities

VALUE PRICED PENTHOUSE STYLE 2 LEVEL CONDO WITH LOFT IN CENTRALLY LOCATED HEIGHTS AT PENDERBROOK! 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, 2 FIREPLACES & UPPER LOFT WITH SKYLIGHTS IS PERFECT FOR HOME OFFICE OR EXERCISE AREA. WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT & ONE ASSIGNED & ANOTHER PARKING SPACE WITH DECAL . GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO I-66, FAIR LAKES INOVA HOSPITAL, & BUS STOP ON SITE. GREAT PENDERBROOK AMENITIES INCLUDING COMMUNITY POOL. THE LAST UNIT OF THIS MODEL WAS LISTED AT $2100- VACANT & READY FOR NEW TENANT. A few minor repairs to be completed prior to taking possession. Please see attached COVID Health forms for viewing