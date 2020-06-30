12102 RUFFIN DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful corner lot colonial home with large fenced backyard. Newly painted interior neutral light grey! Updated kitchen cabinets. Split-level design with ground level exits and entry from both levels. Hardwood floors throughout. 5 bedrooms (3 uppers, 2 lower), and 3 full updated baths. Kitchen features all stainless-steel appliances and large movable island. French doors off the formal dining room lead to a large walk-out deck with connecting stairs to lower level patio and private backyard, perfect for entertaining. Lovely brick, wood-burning fireplace in upstairs family room and downstairs recreational room. Spacious laundry room doubles as a mud room and includes both full-size washer and dryer, and deep freezer chest. Lots of parking on driveway and street, and a roomy storage shed in the backyard. Conveniently located near the Fairfax County Government Center and restaurants/shops at Fairfax Corner, George Mason University, and old downtown Fairfax. Easy corner bus to George Mason University, Nutley Street Metro, DC and Pentagon. Tenant responsible for all utilities, trash pick-up, yard care, snow removal, oil replenishment for furnace. All appliances "as is". Welcome Home!!!