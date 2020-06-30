All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 12102 RUFFIN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
12102 RUFFIN DRIVE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

12102 RUFFIN DRIVE

12102 Ruffin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12102 Ruffin Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful corner lot colonial home with large fenced backyard. Newly painted interior neutral light grey! Updated kitchen cabinets. Split-level design with ground level exits and entry from both levels. Hardwood floors throughout. 5 bedrooms (3 uppers, 2 lower), and 3 full updated baths. Kitchen features all stainless-steel appliances and large movable island. French doors off the formal dining room lead to a large walk-out deck with connecting stairs to lower level patio and private backyard, perfect for entertaining. Lovely brick, wood-burning fireplace in upstairs family room and downstairs recreational room. Spacious laundry room doubles as a mud room and includes both full-size washer and dryer, and deep freezer chest. Lots of parking on driveway and street, and a roomy storage shed in the backyard. Conveniently located near the Fairfax County Government Center and restaurants/shops at Fairfax Corner, George Mason University, and old downtown Fairfax. Easy corner bus to George Mason University, Nutley Street Metro, DC and Pentagon. Tenant responsible for all utilities, trash pick-up, yard care, snow removal, oil replenishment for furnace. All appliances "as is". Welcome Home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12102 RUFFIN DRIVE have any available units?
12102 RUFFIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12102 RUFFIN DRIVE have?
Some of 12102 RUFFIN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12102 RUFFIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12102 RUFFIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12102 RUFFIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12102 RUFFIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12102 RUFFIN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12102 RUFFIN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12102 RUFFIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12102 RUFFIN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12102 RUFFIN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12102 RUFFIN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12102 RUFFIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12102 RUFFIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12102 RUFFIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12102 RUFFIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12102 RUFFIN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12102 RUFFIN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia