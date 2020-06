12092 ANTLER CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

WOW BIG REDUCCION DUE OF LACK OF SEEING THE HOME, HOMES IN THIS SUBDIVISION RENT FOR OVER $2800 AVAILABLE MAY 1ST. BEAUTIFUL END UNIT 2 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOME , HW ON MAIN LEVEL, BEAUTIFUL DECK , FORMER MODEL HOME, GOURMET KITCHEN, 3 BEDS 3.5 BATHS SHOWS VERY WELL, SHOW AND RENT $55 PER ADULT APPLICANT TO LONGANDFOSTER.COM , BACKS TO TREES, HOME INTERCOM, WALKOUT BASEMENT, SHOWS VERY WELL, PICTURES HERE ARE WHEN HOME WAS VACANT. HOME WILL BE IN THE SAME CONDITION AS WAS RENTED 1 YEAR AGO, CONTACT PAT FOR MORE INFO OR SHOWINGS.