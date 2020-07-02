All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

12012 GLEN ALDEN ROAD

12012 Glen Alden Road · No Longer Available
Location

12012 Glen Alden Road, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
APPLICATION IS DONE ONLINE VIEW DOCUMENTS FOR INSTRUCTIONS: processing fee $65/per applicant. Located just minutes from Fairfax Corner, 66, and the Fairfax County Parkway, this 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome, will be available to move in within a week of signing agreement. Town home has a Master bedroom with master bath, and two other bedrooms with bathroom on top floor. Main floor has hardwood floors and will have new appliances going into the kitchen in March. Walkout basement with full bath, fireplace, and fenced in yard; as well as a Large storage room/ laundry room. Refrigerator in basement conveys with the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12012 GLEN ALDEN ROAD have any available units?
12012 GLEN ALDEN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12012 GLEN ALDEN ROAD have?
Some of 12012 GLEN ALDEN ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12012 GLEN ALDEN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12012 GLEN ALDEN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12012 GLEN ALDEN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 12012 GLEN ALDEN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12012 GLEN ALDEN ROAD offer parking?
No, 12012 GLEN ALDEN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 12012 GLEN ALDEN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12012 GLEN ALDEN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12012 GLEN ALDEN ROAD have a pool?
No, 12012 GLEN ALDEN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 12012 GLEN ALDEN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12012 GLEN ALDEN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12012 GLEN ALDEN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12012 GLEN ALDEN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 12012 GLEN ALDEN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12012 GLEN ALDEN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

