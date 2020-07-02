12012 GLEN ALDEN ROAD

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

APPLICATION IS DONE ONLINE VIEW DOCUMENTS FOR INSTRUCTIONS: processing fee $65/per applicant. Located just minutes from Fairfax Corner, 66, and the Fairfax County Parkway, this 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome, will be available to move in within a week of signing agreement. Town home has a Master bedroom with master bath, and two other bedrooms with bathroom on top floor. Main floor has hardwood floors and will have new appliances going into the kitchen in March. Walkout basement with full bath, fireplace, and fenced in yard; as well as a Large storage room/ laundry room. Refrigerator in basement conveys with the house.