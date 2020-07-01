12008 RIDGE KNOLL DRIVE

Amenities

Spacious 1,240 sq. ft. patio level condo in sought after Penderbrook golf community. Features include 2 separated bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, living room, dining room, laundry room with full size washer/dryer, wood burning fireplace, deck, and storage. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, tot lot, basketball courts, swimming pool complex in addition to the Penderbrook Golf Course. Plentiful Parking. The community is located near the Fair Oaks Shopping Center, Fair Oaks Hospital, has easy access to Route 66 and is on a bus line that serves the Metro.