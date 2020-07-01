All apartments in Fair Oaks
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
12008 RIDGE KNOLL DRIVE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

12008 RIDGE KNOLL DRIVE

12008 Ridge Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12008 Ridge Knoll Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Spacious 1,240 sq. ft. patio level condo in sought after Penderbrook golf community. Features include 2 separated bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, living room, dining room, laundry room with full size washer/dryer, wood burning fireplace, deck, and storage. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, tot lot, basketball courts, swimming pool complex in addition to the Penderbrook Golf Course. Plentiful Parking. The community is located near the Fair Oaks Shopping Center, Fair Oaks Hospital, has easy access to Route 66 and is on a bus line that serves the Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12008 RIDGE KNOLL DRIVE have any available units?
12008 RIDGE KNOLL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 12008 RIDGE KNOLL DRIVE have?
Some of 12008 RIDGE KNOLL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12008 RIDGE KNOLL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12008 RIDGE KNOLL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12008 RIDGE KNOLL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12008 RIDGE KNOLL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 12008 RIDGE KNOLL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12008 RIDGE KNOLL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12008 RIDGE KNOLL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12008 RIDGE KNOLL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12008 RIDGE KNOLL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12008 RIDGE KNOLL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12008 RIDGE KNOLL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12008 RIDGE KNOLL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12008 RIDGE KNOLL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12008 RIDGE KNOLL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12008 RIDGE KNOLL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12008 RIDGE KNOLL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

