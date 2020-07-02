11919 PARKSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym pool hot tub tennis court

Welcome to Penderbrook!! This beautiful 3 bed and 3.5 bath home is ready for tenants! This home features a desirable main level master bedroom and master bathroom! Huge walk-in closet. Nice size open kitchen with a good size island! Great sunroom off the kitchen that lets in tons of natural light! This home backs to the 17th fairway of the beautiful Penderbrook golf course and is located on a cul de sac street. The view out the entire back of the house and deck show off the trees and greenery of the golf course! Penderbrook is an award winning community located convenient to some of the best shopping and eateries around: Whole Foods, Wegmans (2), COSTCO, BJ's, Harris Teeter, Fair Oaks and Fair Lakes Malls, Dulles Airport and Toll Rd, Reston Town Center and convenient transportation options. Impressive free fitness center and a 25 meter outdoor pool (seasonal), basketball and tennis courts. Don't miss out! Rent includes trash removal and sewer! Don't forget the hot tub!! VIDEO TOUR INCLUDED!!!