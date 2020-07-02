All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated April 13 2020 at 6:36 PM

11919 PARKSIDE DRIVE

11919 Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11919 Parkside Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to Penderbrook!! This beautiful 3 bed and 3.5 bath home is ready for tenants! This home features a desirable main level master bedroom and master bathroom! Huge walk-in closet. Nice size open kitchen with a good size island! Great sunroom off the kitchen that lets in tons of natural light! This home backs to the 17th fairway of the beautiful Penderbrook golf course and is located on a cul de sac street. The view out the entire back of the house and deck show off the trees and greenery of the golf course! Penderbrook is an award winning community located convenient to some of the best shopping and eateries around: Whole Foods, Wegmans (2), COSTCO, BJ's, Harris Teeter, Fair Oaks and Fair Lakes Malls, Dulles Airport and Toll Rd, Reston Town Center and convenient transportation options. Impressive free fitness center and a 25 meter outdoor pool (seasonal), basketball and tennis courts. Don't miss out! Rent includes trash removal and sewer! Don't forget the hot tub!! VIDEO TOUR INCLUDED!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11919 PARKSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
11919 PARKSIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11919 PARKSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 11919 PARKSIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11919 PARKSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11919 PARKSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11919 PARKSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11919 PARKSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 11919 PARKSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11919 PARKSIDE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11919 PARKSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11919 PARKSIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11919 PARKSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11919 PARKSIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11919 PARKSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11919 PARKSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11919 PARKSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11919 PARKSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11919 PARKSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11919 PARKSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

