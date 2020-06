Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Gorgeous and Ready for Move In. Great 3 level Colonial Home in Parkside neighborhood near Government Center. New custom features, gourmet kitchen, Large deck, Large bedrooms with 4th bedroom on walkin level with full bath. Fairfax Corner is two blocks away with upscale dining, entertainment, Ultra convenience . Will Impress with features and location. Contact listing agent for link to make application.