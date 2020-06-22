11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE

Amenities

**Multiple applications received. Deadline for applications is 3pm on Sun June 13. **Gorgeous 4BR 2Full and 2 Half bath End-Unit Townhome in the Woodson HS district! Minutes to Highway 66, Fair Oaks Mall, Route 50, Grocery stores, restaurants. Walk to Fairfax Corner! Bright and full of light on all 3 levels! Hardwood floors on the main level. This home has a fully updated kitchen with a large island and deck for entertaining. The lower level has a large family room with a gas fireplace and a legal bedroom, perfect as a guest bedroom or a quiet home office. The house has just been freshly painted, professionally cleaned and carpets steam-cleaned! It is just steps to the tot lot, community pool and the walking trail around the community pond. The lot is fully fenced and has an area for gardening. The Listing Agent is the Owner. Sorry no pets. Landlord prefers a 2-year lease.