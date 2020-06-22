All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like 11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, VA
/
11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE

11557 Laurel Lake Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

11557 Laurel Lake Square, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
**Multiple applications received. Deadline for applications is 3pm on Sun June 13. **Gorgeous 4BR 2Full and 2 Half bath End-Unit Townhome in the Woodson HS district! Minutes to Highway 66, Fair Oaks Mall, Route 50, Grocery stores, restaurants. Walk to Fairfax Corner! Bright and full of light on all 3 levels! Hardwood floors on the main level. This home has a fully updated kitchen with a large island and deck for entertaining. The lower level has a large family room with a gas fireplace and a legal bedroom, perfect as a guest bedroom or a quiet home office. The house has just been freshly painted, professionally cleaned and carpets steam-cleaned! It is just steps to the tot lot, community pool and the walking trail around the community pond. The lot is fully fenced and has an area for gardening. The Listing Agent is the Owner. Sorry no pets. Landlord prefers a 2-year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE have any available units?
11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE have?
Some of 11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE has a pool.
Does 11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr
Fair Oaks, VA 22033
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct
Fair Oaks, VA 22030
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way
Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA
Woodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia