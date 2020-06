Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

LUXURY 2-LEVEL CONDO IN THE HEART OF FAIRFAX GOVERNMENT CENTER! WALK TO WEGMAN'S! I CAR GARAGE INCLUDED IN RENT! GOURMET KITCHEN, 5 CEILING FANS WITH LIGHTS, WOOD BLINDS, GAS FIREPLACE. TOO MUCH TO LIST, THIS ONE'S THE BEST! NO PETS OR SMOKERS PLEASE. OWNER WILL CONSIDER RENT WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE. LONG TERM LEASE CONSIDERED.