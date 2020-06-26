11441 SHERWOOD FOREST WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking tennis court

LOCATION, relaxing deck & the HARDWOOD FLOORS you want. This 3 level townhouse is walking distance to Wegman's, Fairfax Corner, just a few miles to Whole Foods, 66. Entrance level with 1 car garage and family room/Bedroom 3 with full bath, full windows. Kitchen level with great hardwood floors opens to deck; half bath. Bedroom level with 2 bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, dual sinks in each bathroom. Perfect time to enjoy the pool! Appointment required. Guest parking steps away in front of tennis courts.