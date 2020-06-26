All apartments in Fair Oaks
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

11441 SHERWOOD FOREST WAY

11441 Sherwood Forest Way · No Longer Available
Location

11441 Sherwood Forest Way, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
LOCATION, relaxing deck & the HARDWOOD FLOORS you want. This 3 level townhouse is walking distance to Wegman's, Fairfax Corner, just a few miles to Whole Foods, 66. Entrance level with 1 car garage and family room/Bedroom 3 with full bath, full windows. Kitchen level with great hardwood floors opens to deck; half bath. Bedroom level with 2 bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, dual sinks in each bathroom. Perfect time to enjoy the pool! Appointment required. Guest parking steps away in front of tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11441 SHERWOOD FOREST WAY have any available units?
11441 SHERWOOD FOREST WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11441 SHERWOOD FOREST WAY have?
Some of 11441 SHERWOOD FOREST WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11441 SHERWOOD FOREST WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11441 SHERWOOD FOREST WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11441 SHERWOOD FOREST WAY pet-friendly?
No, 11441 SHERWOOD FOREST WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 11441 SHERWOOD FOREST WAY offer parking?
Yes, 11441 SHERWOOD FOREST WAY offers parking.
Does 11441 SHERWOOD FOREST WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11441 SHERWOOD FOREST WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11441 SHERWOOD FOREST WAY have a pool?
Yes, 11441 SHERWOOD FOREST WAY has a pool.
Does 11441 SHERWOOD FOREST WAY have accessible units?
No, 11441 SHERWOOD FOREST WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11441 SHERWOOD FOREST WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11441 SHERWOOD FOREST WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 11441 SHERWOOD FOREST WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 11441 SHERWOOD FOREST WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
