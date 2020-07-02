11412 LOG RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom & 2/1 bath, three-level townhome that is a total of 1,856 sq. ft. It is ideally located near grocery stores, shopping areas and only a 3-4 minute drive from I-66. Step into the luxurious chef's kitchen, outfitted with granite countertops and ceramic tile. The spacious master bedroom comes with a spa-like bathroom and features a bathtub and a clear glass standup shower. Enjoy plenty of natural light, high vaulted ceilings, new hardwood floors, new paint and carpet throughout the home. Have a nice cup of tea on the main or lower level patio/deck. Rest assured your cars will remain safe in the spacious two car garage with built in wall-storage for all your essentials. All in all, this is the perfect home in the perfect location.