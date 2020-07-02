All apartments in Fair Oaks
11412 LOG RIDGE DRIVE

11412 Log Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11412 Log Ridge Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom & 2/1 bath, three-level townhome that is a total of 1,856 sq. ft. It is ideally located near grocery stores, shopping areas and only a 3-4 minute drive from I-66. Step into the luxurious chef's kitchen, outfitted with granite countertops and ceramic tile. The spacious master bedroom comes with a spa-like bathroom and features a bathtub and a clear glass standup shower. Enjoy plenty of natural light, high vaulted ceilings, new hardwood floors, new paint and carpet throughout the home. Have a nice cup of tea on the main or lower level patio/deck. Rest assured your cars will remain safe in the spacious two car garage with built in wall-storage for all your essentials. All in all, this is the perfect home in the perfect location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11412 LOG RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
11412 LOG RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11412 LOG RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 11412 LOG RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11412 LOG RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11412 LOG RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11412 LOG RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11412 LOG RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 11412 LOG RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11412 LOG RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11412 LOG RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11412 LOG RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11412 LOG RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11412 LOG RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11412 LOG RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11412 LOG RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11412 LOG RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11412 LOG RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11412 LOG RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11412 LOG RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

