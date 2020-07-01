All apartments in Fair Oaks
11381 Aristotle Drive, Unit 210

11381 Aristotele Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11381 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11381 Aristotle Drive, Unit 210 Available 12/01/19 Lovely 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome in Fairfax - Renters Warehouse presents this lovely 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo filled with lots of natural light set in a quiet gated neighborhood. This unit has a large balcony that over looks trees. The community has beautiful swimming pool, club house, business center, fitness gym, meeting room and many more. Great location minutes to major road, I66, Rt50, Shopping center & FairOaks Mall. Owner prefers a longer term lease. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Pets are okay. Showings by appointment only. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call for a tour at 571.239.0553

(RLNE5294476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11381 Aristotle Drive, Unit 210 have any available units?
11381 Aristotle Drive, Unit 210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11381 Aristotle Drive, Unit 210 have?
Some of 11381 Aristotle Drive, Unit 210's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11381 Aristotle Drive, Unit 210 currently offering any rent specials?
11381 Aristotle Drive, Unit 210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11381 Aristotle Drive, Unit 210 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11381 Aristotle Drive, Unit 210 is pet friendly.
Does 11381 Aristotle Drive, Unit 210 offer parking?
No, 11381 Aristotle Drive, Unit 210 does not offer parking.
Does 11381 Aristotle Drive, Unit 210 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11381 Aristotle Drive, Unit 210 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11381 Aristotle Drive, Unit 210 have a pool?
Yes, 11381 Aristotle Drive, Unit 210 has a pool.
Does 11381 Aristotle Drive, Unit 210 have accessible units?
No, 11381 Aristotle Drive, Unit 210 does not have accessible units.
Does 11381 Aristotle Drive, Unit 210 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11381 Aristotle Drive, Unit 210 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11381 Aristotle Drive, Unit 210 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11381 Aristotle Drive, Unit 210 does not have units with air conditioning.

