11381 Aristotle Drive, Unit 210 Available 12/01/19 Lovely 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome in Fairfax - Renters Warehouse presents this lovely 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo filled with lots of natural light set in a quiet gated neighborhood. This unit has a large balcony that over looks trees. The community has beautiful swimming pool, club house, business center, fitness gym, meeting room and many more. Great location minutes to major road, I66, Rt50, Shopping center & FairOaks Mall. Owner prefers a longer term lease. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Pets are okay. Showings by appointment only. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call for a tour at 571.239.0553



(RLNE5294476)