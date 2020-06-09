All apartments in Fair Oaks
Fair Oaks, VA
11381 Aristotle Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11381 Aristotle Drive

11381 Aristotle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11381 Aristotle Dr, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
game room
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
pet friendly
Jon Bass and Renters Warehouse present to you a beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. The unit is completely FURNISHED but can be available partially furnished. The home features an amazing BALCONY, high ceilings, ceiling fans, and lots of NATURAL LIGHT. This home is conveniently located close to GMU, Vienna Metro Station, Route 50, easy access to Interstate-66, Fair Oaks Mall and many shops and restaurants!! The community offers a swimming pool, an exercise facility with a children's play area, a tot lot, several courtyards with benches and grills for resident use, a wooded trail and pond in its backyard, and many activity rental spaces that include a theater room, a game room, a kitchen/bar and sitting room!! Water and Trash Included- tenant pays gas and elec. Pets accepted with a refundable deposit. Call or text Jon at 703-349-9919 to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11381 Aristotle Drive have any available units?
11381 Aristotle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11381 Aristotle Drive have?
Some of 11381 Aristotle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11381 Aristotle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11381 Aristotle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11381 Aristotle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11381 Aristotle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11381 Aristotle Drive offer parking?
No, 11381 Aristotle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11381 Aristotle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11381 Aristotle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11381 Aristotle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11381 Aristotle Drive has a pool.
Does 11381 Aristotle Drive have accessible units?
No, 11381 Aristotle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11381 Aristotle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11381 Aristotle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11381 Aristotle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11381 Aristotle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

