11381 Aristotle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard gym game room playground pool bbq/grill media room pet friendly

Jon Bass and Renters Warehouse present to you a beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. The unit is completely FURNISHED but can be available partially furnished. The home features an amazing BALCONY, high ceilings, ceiling fans, and lots of NATURAL LIGHT. This home is conveniently located close to GMU, Vienna Metro Station, Route 50, easy access to Interstate-66, Fair Oaks Mall and many shops and restaurants!! The community offers a swimming pool, an exercise facility with a children's play area, a tot lot, several courtyards with benches and grills for resident use, a wooded trail and pond in its backyard, and many activity rental spaces that include a theater room, a game room, a kitchen/bar and sitting room!! Water and Trash Included- tenant pays gas and elec. Pets accepted with a refundable deposit. Call or text Jon at 703-349-9919 to schedule a tour.