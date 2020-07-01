All apartments in Fair Oaks
11377 ARISTOTLE DRIVE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

11377 ARISTOTLE DRIVE

11377 Aristotele Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11377 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Remarkable light-filled and updated condo unit with beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace, balcony and special finishes! Perfect unit features dining area with built-in shelving and a built-in desk and shelving makes this a great use of space with everything needed for your daily living whether you are working from home or entertaining friends. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances make this unit a cut above the rest and beautiful--you'll be proud to live here! Spacious corner bedroom with a walk-in closet is bright and airy and with a roomy laundry closet, there's room for everything. SO convenient and close to everything you need with super easy access to I-66 for commuting whether heading east or west. Summer is just around the corner and this gated complex has amenities that you'll enjoy using year round for pool time or your work out. Don't wait!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11377 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have any available units?
11377 ARISTOTLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11377 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have?
Some of 11377 ARISTOTLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11377 ARISTOTLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11377 ARISTOTLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11377 ARISTOTLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11377 ARISTOTLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 11377 ARISTOTLE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11377 ARISTOTLE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11377 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11377 ARISTOTLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11377 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11377 ARISTOTLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11377 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11377 ARISTOTLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11377 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11377 ARISTOTLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11377 ARISTOTLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11377 ARISTOTLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

