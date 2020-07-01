11377 ARISTOTLE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Remarkable light-filled and updated condo unit with beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace, balcony and special finishes! Perfect unit features dining area with built-in shelving and a built-in desk and shelving makes this a great use of space with everything needed for your daily living whether you are working from home or entertaining friends. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances make this unit a cut above the rest and beautiful--you'll be proud to live here! Spacious corner bedroom with a walk-in closet is bright and airy and with a roomy laundry closet, there's room for everything. SO convenient and close to everything you need with super easy access to I-66 for commuting whether heading east or west. Summer is just around the corner and this gated complex has amenities that you'll enjoy using year round for pool time or your work out. Don't wait!