Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely Immaculate and Clean! Adorable two level condo unit with all hardwood and brand new LVP floors! Neutral paint colors. Main level with two entrances for easy access to garden and to the garage. Kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets and appliances. Upper level 2 master suites. Large hall bathroom. Upper level washer and dryer. The large Master suite offers a private bath and walk in closet. Move in ready today! Applications online for ease. Sorry no pets or smokers. Outdoor parking space 228.