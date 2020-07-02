11329 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 5-210

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom top level condo with loft/office potential 3rd bedroom in sought after Fairfax Ridge. Conveniently located near all major commuting routes, dining and shopping malls. Open floor plan with balcony. Two garage parking spaces with storage. Kitchen with breakfast bar, backsplash, and gas range. High ceilings and skylights. Living room with gas fireplace and 2 assigned spaces. Very clean! HOA includes pool, fitness room, playground, and more! Extended lease option available. Tenant responsible for gas, electric and water. Owner pays HOA fees. Long term leasing available. On 4th floor, no elevator.