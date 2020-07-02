All apartments in Fair Oaks
11329 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 5-210

11329 Aristotle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11329 Aristotle Dr, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom top level condo with loft/office potential 3rd bedroom in sought after Fairfax Ridge. Conveniently located near all major commuting routes, dining and shopping malls. Open floor plan with balcony. Two garage parking spaces with storage. Kitchen with breakfast bar, backsplash, and gas range. High ceilings and skylights. Living room with gas fireplace and 2 assigned spaces. Very clean! HOA includes pool, fitness room, playground, and more! Extended lease option available. Tenant responsible for gas, electric and water. Owner pays HOA fees. Long term leasing available. On 4th floor, no elevator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11329 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 5-210 have any available units?
11329 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 5-210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11329 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 5-210 have?
Some of 11329 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 5-210's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11329 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 5-210 currently offering any rent specials?
11329 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 5-210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11329 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 5-210 pet-friendly?
No, 11329 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 5-210 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 11329 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 5-210 offer parking?
Yes, 11329 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 5-210 offers parking.
Does 11329 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 5-210 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11329 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 5-210 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11329 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 5-210 have a pool?
Yes, 11329 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 5-210 has a pool.
Does 11329 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 5-210 have accessible units?
No, 11329 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 5-210 does not have accessible units.
Does 11329 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 5-210 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11329 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 5-210 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11329 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 5-210 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11329 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 5-210 does not have units with air conditioning.

