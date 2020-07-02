All apartments in Fair Oaks
11320 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 108

11320 Aristotle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11320 Aristotle Dr, Fair Oaks, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
media room
1BR/1BA condo available for rent in an upscale community with assigned garage parking space; condo community has a gym, business center, swimming pool, media room, game room and social room. Close to Wegmans, WholeFoods, Fairfax Corner and Fair Oaks mall. Quick drive to Vienna Metro Station. Large Walk-In closet - Full Kitchen (oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave) - Full size Washer & Dryer in unit - Balcony with tree top view, Playground - Gated Access - 24 hour access to fitness center (do away with expensive gym membership) The monthly rent figure INCLUDES the condo association fees, sewage/waste and trash disposal, grounds keeping, and upkeep of the unit (within HOA guidelines) Utilities such as gas, electric, phone or Internet is at renters expense. Sentri lock is located on stair railing on 1st floor 11326 side. Entire Condo has been Painted!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11320 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 108 have any available units?
11320 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks, VA.
What amenities does 11320 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 108 have?
Some of 11320 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11320 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 108 currently offering any rent specials?
11320 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11320 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 108 pet-friendly?
No, 11320 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks.
Does 11320 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 108 offer parking?
Yes, 11320 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 108 offers parking.
Does 11320 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11320 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11320 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 108 have a pool?
Yes, 11320 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 108 has a pool.
Does 11320 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 108 have accessible units?
No, 11320 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 11320 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11320 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 108 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11320 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11320 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 108 does not have units with air conditioning.

