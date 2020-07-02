11320 ARISTOTLE DRIVE 108

Amenities

1BR/1BA condo available for rent in an upscale community with assigned garage parking space; condo community has a gym, business center, swimming pool, media room, game room and social room. Close to Wegmans, WholeFoods, Fairfax Corner and Fair Oaks mall. Quick drive to Vienna Metro Station. Large Walk-In closet - Full Kitchen (oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave) - Full size Washer & Dryer in unit - Balcony with tree top view, Playground - Gated Access - 24 hour access to fitness center (do away with expensive gym membership) The monthly rent figure INCLUDES the condo association fees, sewage/waste and trash disposal, grounds keeping, and upkeep of the unit (within HOA guidelines) Utilities such as gas, electric, phone or Internet is at renters expense. Sentri lock is located on stair railing on 1st floor 11326 side. Entire Condo has been Painted!