All apartments in Fair Lakes
Find more places like 5019 Willowmeade Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Lakes, VA
/
5019 Willowmeade Drive
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

5019 Willowmeade Drive

5019 Willowmeade Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Lakes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5019 Willowmeade Drive, Fair Lakes, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Woodland Oasis close to everything - Property Id: 139142

Fully furnished craftsman home, set among acres of mature trees, with beautiful views outside each window. Enjoy the custom landscaping from the inviting front porch and screened porch off the kitchen. The great room, kitchen, game room, and large dining room are all welcoming and designed with families and entertaining in mind. The dedicated library/home office is designed for two. Extensive and thoughtfully designed storage spaces with custom organizers can be found throughout the house. In addition to large closets in each bedroom, the home provides built-in storage in the home office and great room, large butler's pantry, bedroom-level laundry room, sizable mud-room, and over-sized two car garage.
Each of the three bedrooms boasts a private bath. The master suite includes 4 closets, a dressing area, a large retreat with a 55-inch 4K television, and an inviting balcony overlooking acres of woodland. ALL Utilities $450/month.

Basement apartment is not included in the rental.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139142p
Property Id 139142

(RLNE5035594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5019 Willowmeade Drive have any available units?
5019 Willowmeade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 5019 Willowmeade Drive have?
Some of 5019 Willowmeade Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5019 Willowmeade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5019 Willowmeade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5019 Willowmeade Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5019 Willowmeade Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5019 Willowmeade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5019 Willowmeade Drive offers parking.
Does 5019 Willowmeade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5019 Willowmeade Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5019 Willowmeade Drive have a pool?
No, 5019 Willowmeade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5019 Willowmeade Drive have accessible units?
No, 5019 Willowmeade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5019 Willowmeade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5019 Willowmeade Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5019 Willowmeade Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5019 Willowmeade Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir
Fair Lakes, VA 22033
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way
Fair Lakes, VA 22033
The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane
Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Lakes 1 BedroomsFair Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Fair Lakes Apartments with Washer-DryerFair Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments
Fair Lakes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChevy Chase, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VA
Kingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia