5019 Willowmeade Drive

Available 09/01/19



Fully furnished craftsman home, set among acres of mature trees, with beautiful views outside each window. Enjoy the custom landscaping from the inviting front porch and screened porch off the kitchen. The great room, kitchen, game room, and large dining room are all welcoming and designed with families and entertaining in mind. The dedicated library/home office is designed for two. Extensive and thoughtfully designed storage spaces with custom organizers can be found throughout the house. In addition to large closets in each bedroom, the home provides built-in storage in the home office and great room, large butler's pantry, bedroom-level laundry room, sizable mud-room, and over-sized two car garage.

Each of the three bedrooms boasts a private bath. The master suite includes 4 closets, a dressing area, a large retreat with a 55-inch 4K television, and an inviting balcony overlooking acres of woodland. ALL Utilities $450/month.



Basement apartment is not included in the rental.

