All apartments in Fair Lakes
Find more places like 4656 Superior Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Lakes, VA
/
4656 Superior Square
Last updated December 9 2019 at 8:09 AM

4656 Superior Square

4656 Superior Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Lakes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4656 Superior Square, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE!!

· Beautiful 3 level Townhouse/Condo with Garage in a sought after gated community.

· 2 Master Suites / 2 full baths featuring:

o New HVAC Unit

o FULL SIZE Washer/Dryer

o Single Car Driveway

o Single Car Garage

o Close Visitor Parking

o New Paint/Carpets

o Vaulted Ceilings

o Breakfast Bar

o Walk-in Closets

o Ceiling Fans

o Garbage Disposal

o Gas Fireplace

o Trex Balcony

o Trash, snow removal and water were all included

o 24/7x365 Fitness Center

o Pool

o Business Center and Clubhouse

Utilities not included (gas and electric)

$25 Credit Check Required with Application.

Close to shopping: Fair Oaks Mall and Fair Lakes Shopping Center (Costco, Wal-Mart, BJ, Target, Whole Food, Wegmans, Best Buy, etc.).

1 month security deposit and 1 year lease required.

Email for showing or call 703-408-7214!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4656 Superior Square have any available units?
4656 Superior Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 4656 Superior Square have?
Some of 4656 Superior Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4656 Superior Square currently offering any rent specials?
4656 Superior Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4656 Superior Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 4656 Superior Square is pet friendly.
Does 4656 Superior Square offer parking?
Yes, 4656 Superior Square offers parking.
Does 4656 Superior Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4656 Superior Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4656 Superior Square have a pool?
Yes, 4656 Superior Square has a pool.
Does 4656 Superior Square have accessible units?
No, 4656 Superior Square does not have accessible units.
Does 4656 Superior Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4656 Superior Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 4656 Superior Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4656 Superior Square has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane
Fair Lakes, VA 22033
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir
Fair Lakes, VA 22033
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way
Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Lakes 1 BedroomsFair Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Fair Lakes Apartments with Washer-DryerFair Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments
Fair Lakes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChevy Chase, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VA
Kingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia