4656 Superior Square

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE!!



· Beautiful 3 level Townhouse/Condo with Garage in a sought after gated community.



· 2 Master Suites / 2 full baths featuring:



o New HVAC Unit



o FULL SIZE Washer/Dryer



o Single Car Driveway



o Single Car Garage



o Close Visitor Parking



o New Paint/Carpets



o Vaulted Ceilings



o Breakfast Bar



o Walk-in Closets



o Ceiling Fans



o Garbage Disposal



o Gas Fireplace



o Trex Balcony



o Trash, snow removal and water were all included



o 24/7x365 Fitness Center



o Pool



o Business Center and Clubhouse



Utilities not included (gas and electric)



$25 Credit Check Required with Application.



Close to shopping: Fair Oaks Mall and Fair Lakes Shopping Center (Costco, Wal-Mart, BJ, Target, Whole Food, Wegmans, Best Buy, etc.).



1 month security deposit and 1 year lease required.



Email for showing or call 703-408-7214!