All apartments in Fair Lakes
Find more places like 4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Lakes, VA
/
4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:44 PM

4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE

4600 Superior Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Lakes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4600 Superior Square, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Remarkably renovated throughout the unit in 2016. LOCATED IN THE SOUGHT AFTER GATED COMMUNITY OF GATES OF FAIR LAKES. SOUTHERN FACING TWO BEDROOM/TWO BATHS W/ ATTACHED GARAGE AND ONE DRIVEWAY SPACE, PLUS ONE UNASSIGNED GUEST PARKING. LIGHT FILLED OPEN FLOOR PLAN FEATURES TWO LEVELS OF RICH HARDWOOD STYLE FLOORING, NEWLY INSTALLED CARPET ON STAIR. The living room with cozy corner gas fireplace, decorative crown molding and sliding glass doors to a balcony overlooking lush common area and trees. The adjoining dining room opens to upgraded kitchen with pristine shaker style cabinetry and gleaming granite countertops with undermount sink and pull down faucet, unique tile back splash, tile floor, recessed lights, stainless steel appliances w/ gas range and refrigerator w/ice maker. The light filled master bedroom has large walk in closet w/plenty of shelves and updated bath with designer tile, newer faucet/vanity/ and light. A second bright bedroom with ample closet space and 2nd updated full bath rounds out this amazing home. Fair Oaks Mall, Whole Food Market, Costco, Home Depot are all within 5 minutes of driving. Walk to Fair Lakes shopping with an abundance of diverse dining, shopping and entertainment choices plus easy access to Fairfax County Parkway and I66!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE have any available units?
4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE have?
Some of 4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE offers parking.
Does 4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE have a pool?
No, 4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir
Fair Lakes, VA 22033
The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane
Fair Lakes, VA 22033
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way
Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Lakes 1 BedroomsFair Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Fair Lakes Apartments with Washer-DryerFair Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments
Fair Lakes Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChevy Chase, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VA
Kingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia