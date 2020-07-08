4600 SUPERIOR SQUARE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Remarkably renovated throughout the unit in 2016. LOCATED IN THE SOUGHT AFTER GATED COMMUNITY OF GATES OF FAIR LAKES. SOUTHERN FACING TWO BEDROOM/TWO BATHS W/ ATTACHED GARAGE AND ONE DRIVEWAY SPACE, PLUS ONE UNASSIGNED GUEST PARKING. LIGHT FILLED OPEN FLOOR PLAN FEATURES TWO LEVELS OF RICH HARDWOOD STYLE FLOORING, NEWLY INSTALLED CARPET ON STAIR. The living room with cozy corner gas fireplace, decorative crown molding and sliding glass doors to a balcony overlooking lush common area and trees. The adjoining dining room opens to upgraded kitchen with pristine shaker style cabinetry and gleaming granite countertops with undermount sink and pull down faucet, unique tile back splash, tile floor, recessed lights, stainless steel appliances w/ gas range and refrigerator w/ice maker. The light filled master bedroom has large walk in closet w/plenty of shelves and updated bath with designer tile, newer faucet/vanity/ and light. A second bright bedroom with ample closet space and 2nd updated full bath rounds out this amazing home. Fair Oaks Mall, Whole Food Market, Costco, Home Depot are all within 5 minutes of driving. Walk to Fair Lakes shopping with an abundance of diverse dining, shopping and entertainment choices plus easy access to Fairfax County Parkway and I66!