Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful townhome style condo in Fair lakes! Move in ready condition! New paint, updated kitchen and SS appliances. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout the entire house! 1 car garage and driveway. Gated community. Minutes away from the restaurants and shopping mall. Convenient to 66/50/fairfax pkwy. You will love this clean and bright house!