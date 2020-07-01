All apartments in Fair Lakes
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

4552 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE

4552 Fair Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4552 Fair Valley Drive, Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lake view! Brick front 2 car gar Town home on cul-de-sac. Back to trees and lake water view in VERY RARE Fair Lake properties. All 3 level bump-outs. Hardwood thru-outs! Gourmet Kitchen with top appliances.Gas cooktop island, Breakfast bar. master bedroom with cathedral ceiling and sun room, overlooking the Lake. Tranquility and relax! Huge soaking tub in Mba with separate shower. Deck from MBR viewing trees and Lake! How a nice setup! Study in lower level could be used as 4th bedroom and full bath available. Parkway, I-66, Shops, restaurant, Metro BUS , Walmart...Location tells it all. No pet please! Please contact Betty Wang 703-801-7863 for showing details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4552 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE have any available units?
4552 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 4552 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 4552 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4552 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4552 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4552 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4552 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lakes.
Does 4552 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4552 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4552 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4552 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4552 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4552 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4552 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4552 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4552 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4552 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4552 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4552 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

