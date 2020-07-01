4552 FAIR VALLEY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Lake view! Brick front 2 car gar Town home on cul-de-sac. Back to trees and lake water view in VERY RARE Fair Lake properties. All 3 level bump-outs. Hardwood thru-outs! Gourmet Kitchen with top appliances.Gas cooktop island, Breakfast bar. master bedroom with cathedral ceiling and sun room, overlooking the Lake. Tranquility and relax! Huge soaking tub in Mba with separate shower. Deck from MBR viewing trees and Lake! How a nice setup! Study in lower level could be used as 4th bedroom and full bath available. Parkway, I-66, Shops, restaurant, Metro BUS , Walmart...Location tells it all. No pet please! Please contact Betty Wang 703-801-7863 for showing details.