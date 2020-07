Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Sun filled End Unit Townhouse in Willow Oaks. Spacious LR & DR, Gourmet Kitchen w/Island Brkfast Bar, Family room off Kitchen, Brkfast Rm w/Access to Deck. Hardwood floors on main level, Large MBR w/WIC and 2 guest bedrooms. Rec room w/full bath, could be 4th bedroom. Fire up the grill in fenced Yard. Convenient to Commuting & Shopping, Next to Fair Oaks & Fair Lakes shops. This one is a 10+