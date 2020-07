Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated 24hr gym

Condo living at its finest! Impeccable 1 BR 1 BA condo WITH attached garage in a gated community in the heart of sought after Fair Lakes. Updates throughout include fully remodeled kitchen featuring newer appliances, granite counters, recessed lighting, new floor, bathroom remodel and more! Community features a 24 hour gym, pool, grills and many other amenities. Free shuttle to Vienna metro!