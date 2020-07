Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Three level townhome located in the heart of Fair Lakes with reserved parking. Great location, convenient to shopping at Fair Lakes, commuter lots, walking paths and easy access to major routes. Open floor plan throughout, neutral decor, private suites on two levels, full size laundry, 2nd level family room with gas fireplace and deck, kitchen w/center island and patio doors leading to fully fenced back yard,2-assigned parking spaces.