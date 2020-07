Amenities

Lovely 1 BR 1 BA End Unit Condo on the Ground Floor in Gates of Fair Lakes*Formal DR*LR w/ door to Private Patio. Kitchen w/ lots of Cabinet Space & Breakfast Bar*MBRw/ Huge Walk in Closet. Dual entry Bathroom*Gated Community w/ Pool, Fitness Center, Car Wash Areas with Vacuums, and MORE. Very close to The Shops at Fair Oaks, Restaurants, and Shopping! This is a MUST SEE!!