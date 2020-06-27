All apartments in Fair Lakes
Find more places like 12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Lakes, VA
/
12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:25 AM

12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE

12585 Royal Wolf Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fair Lakes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12585 Royal Wolf Place, Fair Lakes, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful and classic brick-front 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom 3 Level Townhome built in 2003 located in the highly sought after Buckley's Reserve community. Welcoming two-story foyer, Recently upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, hardwoods, and lots of counter and storage space. New carpet and fresh paint. Oversized deck off the formal dining room with a tree-lined view and covered patio below- both perfect for lounging or entertaining. Impressive Master Suite with walk-in closet and a luxurious spa-like Master Bathroom. Benefit from the well planned, pet-friendly community, with plenty of trails, tot lots, ample parking, and a lake. Conveniently located with easy access to Fairfax County Parkway and Route 29, near Costco, Wegmans, and Fairfax Corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE have any available units?
12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lakes, VA.
What amenities does 12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE have?
Some of 12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE offers parking.
Does 12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE have a pool?
No, 12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane
Fair Lakes, VA 22033
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way
Fair Lakes, VA 22033
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir
Fair Lakes, VA 22033

Similar Pages

Fair Lakes 1 BedroomsFair Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Fair Lakes Apartments with Washer-DryerFair Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments
Fair Lakes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChevy Chase, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VA
Kingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia