12585 ROYAL WOLF PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful and classic brick-front 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom 3 Level Townhome built in 2003 located in the highly sought after Buckley's Reserve community. Welcoming two-story foyer, Recently upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, hardwoods, and lots of counter and storage space. New carpet and fresh paint. Oversized deck off the formal dining room with a tree-lined view and covered patio below- both perfect for lounging or entertaining. Impressive Master Suite with walk-in closet and a luxurious spa-like Master Bathroom. Benefit from the well planned, pet-friendly community, with plenty of trails, tot lots, ample parking, and a lake. Conveniently located with easy access to Fairfax County Parkway and Route 29, near Costco, Wegmans, and Fairfax Corner.