8411 Cottage St

Amenities
AGENTS WELCOME!.....4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in highly desired Dunn Loring Woods of Vienna VA. Located on large lot that backs up to woods. Updated Gourmet Kitchen with eat in area and large bay window. Huge renovated deck with wrap around walkway overlooks park like yard. Master suite has large walk in closet. Full Bedroom and bath on lower level. Large Rec Room and Utility room, washer/dryer, and plenty of storage. Just Lowered $400!!! Dont miss this one!
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp! EOH
Rental Features
Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Laundry room / hookups
Fireplace
Oven / range
Heat - gas
Pet Friendly
Lease Terms
$2,995.00 security deposit