TYSONS/VIENNA - Picture perfect 3BD/3.5BA single family home in a great neighborhood just minutes to Tysons Corner, Mosaic District, parks and W&OD Trail! Home boasts an eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Living room and dining room with a cozy fireplace and freshly refinished hardwood flooring throughout. Finished basement has a custom Murphy bed and a full bath. Fully fenced in backyard with multi tier deck ideal for grilling and relaxation! Brand new siding! Only 1.7 miles from Dunn Loring metro. Pets are welcome on a case by case. Home is available for in person showings while following CDC Guidelines. Each visitor will be required to wear a mask and gloves. Available for move in now!