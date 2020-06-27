All apartments in Dunn Loring
Find more places like 8212 Westchester Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunn Loring, VA
/
8212 Westchester Drive
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM

8212 Westchester Drive

8212 Westchester Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunn Loring
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

8212 Westchester Drive, Dunn Loring, VA 22182
Dunn Loring

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/30/19 Westchester Drive - Property Id: 23288

Great home on quiet street in Vienna! Easy walk to Dunn Loring Metro, Merrifield, shopping and Tysons. Ride or jog to work in DC or Reston with W&OD trail access across street! New kitchen, laundry room, and master bath!

Large wooded lot with plenty of parking.

Home has a separate apartment that is currently leased and not included in this listing. Apartment has private entrance, laundry, bath and kitchen.

Remainder portion of home is three BRs two baths, living room with vaulted ceilings and skylights, kitchen, garage, deck and is Ideal for two roommates each having master suite as well as a smaller bedroom or study.!

Current tenant is flexible about move out date so property may be available as soon as July 31st. Pets considered as part of the application process.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/23288p
Property Id 23288

(RLNE5026852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8212 Westchester Drive have any available units?
8212 Westchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunn Loring, VA.
What amenities does 8212 Westchester Drive have?
Some of 8212 Westchester Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8212 Westchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8212 Westchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8212 Westchester Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8212 Westchester Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8212 Westchester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8212 Westchester Drive offers parking.
Does 8212 Westchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8212 Westchester Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8212 Westchester Drive have a pool?
No, 8212 Westchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8212 Westchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 8212 Westchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8212 Westchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8212 Westchester Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8212 Westchester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8212 Westchester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd
Dunn Loring, VA 22182

Similar Pages

Dunn Loring 2 BedroomsDunn Loring Apartments with Balcony
Dunn Loring Apartments with PoolDunn Loring Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dunn Loring Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VADulles Town Center, VANational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGreenbriar, VA
Sudley, VAMontclair, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDBuckhall, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University