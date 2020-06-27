8212 Westchester Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 08/30/19 Westchester Drive - Property Id: 23288



Great home on quiet street in Vienna! Easy walk to Dunn Loring Metro, Merrifield, shopping and Tysons. Ride or jog to work in DC or Reston with W&OD trail access across street! New kitchen, laundry room, and master bath!



Large wooded lot with plenty of parking.



Home has a separate apartment that is currently leased and not included in this listing. Apartment has private entrance, laundry, bath and kitchen.



Remainder portion of home is three BRs two baths, living room with vaulted ceilings and skylights, kitchen, garage, deck and is Ideal for two roommates each having master suite as well as a smaller bedroom or study.!



Current tenant is flexible about move out date so property may be available as soon as July 31st. Pets considered as part of the application process.

