Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Large home on amazing culdesac, in an unbelievable location! 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car garage, house with tons of storage! Right off Gallows Road in Dunn Loring you are close to Tysons, Merrifield/Mosiac, 66, 495, 7, 123, in between 2 metros, great access to WO&D trail, Stenwood, Kilmer, Marshall pyramid, and much more. Landlord prefers 2 year lease. NO SMOKING, NO PETS.