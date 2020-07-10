All apartments in Dunn Loring
2408 Drexel St

2408 Drexel Street · No Longer Available
Location

2408 Drexel Street, Dunn Loring, VA 22180
Dunn Loring

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Text coded to pictures in order: Pictures1 &2: Brick rambler in sought after Stonewall Manor community, privacy-fenced level yard and mature trees. 3,4,5: Living room has hardwood floors, bay window over yard as well. 6,7: Updated kitchen and large dining area (10x15 ft). 8,9,10,11: Sun room (w/heat for fall and spring) (13x23) has another dining area and sitting area , with peaceful 180 degree view overlooking yard. 12,13,14: Master bedroom with en suite bathroom, 15.16.17: Two other bedrooms share full bathroom. 18,19: Large family room (12x30) with skylight, ceiling fan and separate A/C. 20,21: Finished basement with raised hearth fireplace (20x25ft). Two car parking in driveway, more parking on quiet street. Hot tub on back patio. High speed fiber optic internet (Verizon Fios) included. Basic lawn care included.

Walking distance to Dunn Loring Metro and NOVA shuttle (1 mi), 1.5 mi to hot new Mosaic district, 2 miles to Tysons Mall. Kids walk 6 blocks to Stenwood Elementary or Thoreau Middle School, part of the highly rated Marshall High School pyramid. 200 yards to the W+OD bike and walking trail, which takes you to downtown DC (9 miles) or west past Vienna (2 mi), Reston (8 mi) or 30 miles further. Dunn Loring Community Pool 4 blocks away.

4th bedroom in basement with private entrance and bath is reserved for owner, who will be visiting DC about 3-4 months a year for work. Large laundry room is shared.

Home is available fully or partially or completely unfurnished, including kitchen cookware and all utensils/glassware, linens, etc. Owners will store what is not needed, completely negotiable.

Zoom or Facetime tour can be arranged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Drexel St have any available units?
2408 Drexel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunn Loring, VA.
What amenities does 2408 Drexel St have?
Some of 2408 Drexel St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Drexel St currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Drexel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Drexel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 Drexel St is pet friendly.
Does 2408 Drexel St offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Drexel St offers parking.
Does 2408 Drexel St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2408 Drexel St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Drexel St have a pool?
Yes, 2408 Drexel St has a pool.
Does 2408 Drexel St have accessible units?
No, 2408 Drexel St does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Drexel St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Drexel St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 Drexel St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2408 Drexel St has units with air conditioning.

