2408 Drexel St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access

Text coded to pictures in order: Pictures1 &2: Brick rambler in sought after Stonewall Manor community, privacy-fenced level yard and mature trees. 3,4,5: Living room has hardwood floors, bay window over yard as well. 6,7: Updated kitchen and large dining area (10x15 ft). 8,9,10,11: Sun room (w/heat for fall and spring) (13x23) has another dining area and sitting area , with peaceful 180 degree view overlooking yard. 12,13,14: Master bedroom with en suite bathroom, 15.16.17: Two other bedrooms share full bathroom. 18,19: Large family room (12x30) with skylight, ceiling fan and separate A/C. 20,21: Finished basement with raised hearth fireplace (20x25ft). Two car parking in driveway, more parking on quiet street. Hot tub on back patio. High speed fiber optic internet (Verizon Fios) included. Basic lawn care included.



Walking distance to Dunn Loring Metro and NOVA shuttle (1 mi), 1.5 mi to hot new Mosaic district, 2 miles to Tysons Mall. Kids walk 6 blocks to Stenwood Elementary or Thoreau Middle School, part of the highly rated Marshall High School pyramid. 200 yards to the W+OD bike and walking trail, which takes you to downtown DC (9 miles) or west past Vienna (2 mi), Reston (8 mi) or 30 miles further. Dunn Loring Community Pool 4 blocks away.



4th bedroom in basement with private entrance and bath is reserved for owner, who will be visiting DC about 3-4 months a year for work. Large laundry room is shared.



Home is available fully or partially or completely unfurnished, including kitchen cookware and all utensils/glassware, linens, etc. Owners will store what is not needed, completely negotiable.



Zoom or Facetime tour can be arranged.