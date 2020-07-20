2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

In the heart of the Tysons/Vienna area, a gorgeous open-space design executive home with 6 bedrooms and 3.5 bath, office, sun-room, gourmet Kitchen w/granite counter-top, walking closets, Laundry room, and large patio/yard/deck, beautiful landscaping, lots of privacy in the backyard with private road. Large 2-bedroom one full bath basement suite with granite counter-top separate kitchen, walking closets, Laundry room, patio/deck in backyard, privets entry, beautiful landscaping, lots of privacy with parking spaces. Property is in walking distance to Orange and new Silver line metro stations, Tyson's Corner Malls, easy access to I-66 & I-495 highways. Next to Washington/Old Dominion bike/walking trail and more ~ only 15-minute drive to Washington DC! Available July 15.