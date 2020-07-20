All apartments in Dunn Loring
2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD
Dunn Loring, VA
2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD
2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD

2395 Shreve Hill Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2395 Shreve Hill Rd, Dunn Loring, VA 22027
Dunn Loring

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
In the heart of the Tysons/Vienna area, a gorgeous open-space design executive home with 6 bedrooms and 3.5 bath, office, sun-room, gourmet Kitchen w/granite counter-top, walking closets, Laundry room, and large patio/yard/deck, beautiful landscaping, lots of privacy in the backyard with private road. Large 2-bedroom one full bath basement suite with granite counter-top separate kitchen, walking closets, Laundry room, patio/deck in backyard, privets entry, beautiful landscaping, lots of privacy with parking spaces. Property is in walking distance to Orange and new Silver line metro stations, Tyson's Corner Malls, easy access to I-66 & I-495 highways. Next to Washington/Old Dominion bike/walking trail and more ~ only 15-minute drive to Washington DC! Available July 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD have any available units?
2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD have?
Some of 2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunn Loring.
Does 2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2395 SHREVE HILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
