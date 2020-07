Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPACIOUS AND OPEN COLONIAL - FANTASTIC LOCATION BETWEEN TYSONS, MOSIAC, VIENNA AND FALLS CHURCH. 4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHS, BIG FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD FIRE PLACE OFF KITCHEN /DINING AREA. DECK OFF FAMILY ROOM OVERLOOKS WOODED BACK YARD. CAN'T BEAT THE CONVENIENCE TO THE DUNN LORING METRO - LESS THAN 2 MILES. AVAILABLE NOW - 12 MONTH TO 36 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE. PETS ON CASE BY CASE BASIS, TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES.