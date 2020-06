Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool garage sauna tennis court

ROOMY 3 LEVEL, 1 CAR GARAGE TH FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, SPACIOUS ROOMS THROUGHOUT WITH GREAT FLOW FOR ENTERTAINMENT. BERBER CARPET ON ALL 3 LEVELS WITH HARDWOOD IN THE KITCHEN. LARGE DECK OFF KITCHEN WITH STAIRS TO BACK YARD. GREAT COMMUNITY AMENITIES - POOL, 8000SQ FT CLUB HOUSE W/KITCHEN, TENNIS COURTS/FITNESS CENTER/BUSINESS CENTER/STEAM ROOM & SAUNA AND THE LIST GOES ON. CLOSE TO SHOPPING COMMUTER ROUTES AND ENTERTAINMENT.